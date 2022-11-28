Man killed in north Phoenix shooting identified as Joseph Patruno

Phoenix police have identified a man killed during a shooting in north Phoenix on Saturday as 57-year-old Joseph Patruno.

Police say 29-year-old Eduardo Quintero shot and killed Patruno at a gas station near Cave Creek and Bell roads around 1:30 p.m. First responders transported Patruno to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. Police arrested Quintero and booked him into jail on numerous charges including homicide.

Details regarding what led up to the shooting were not immediately available.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Joseph Patruno identified as man killed in north Phoenix shooting