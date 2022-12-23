Man shot to death in north Shelby County identified

A man was shot and killed in northern Shelby County Thursday night.

At approximately 6:45 p.m., SCSO responded to a scene on Piermont Street, off Renssaler Drive.

SCSO detectives are conducting a death investigation into a shooting at the 3900 block of Piermont St. in north Shelby County at about 6:45pm. An adult male was pronounced deceased on the scene by Shelby County Fire. One person has been detained. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/XfiR89WuLq — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) December 23, 2022

When paramedics got there, 45-year-old Johnie Taylor II was dead, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

One person was detained.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: