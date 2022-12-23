Man shot to death in north Shelby County identified

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A man was shot and killed in northern Shelby County Thursday night.

At approximately 6:45 p.m., SCSO responded to a scene on Piermont Street, off Renssaler Drive.

When paramedics got there, 45-year-old Johnie Taylor II was dead, the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said.

One person was detained.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

