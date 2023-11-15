Man killed in north St. Louis shooting

ST. LOUIS – One man has died after a shooting Tuesday evening in north St. Louis.

The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the 3900 block of North Kingshighway Boulevard in the Penrose neighborhood.

AG Bailey responds to new report on Kim Gardner, says her term had ‘radical consequences’

Investigators say the victim was shot in the chest. He was rushed to a hospital for treatment, but later pronounced deceased.

This is a developing story. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.