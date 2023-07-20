Man who killed NSB High School student in drunken crash sentenced to 12 years

Michael M. Miles

A man who was was driving drunk when his pickup slammed into a van killing a New Smyrna Beach High School student and band member last year was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison as part of a plea agreement.

Michael McKinley Miles, 33, must also serve eight years' probation once he is released from prison, according to a plea agreement. Miles' driver’s license was suspended for the rest of his life.

The crash killed 17-year-old Siddharth Sukhdeo, who was a junior at New Smyrna Beach High School and a member of the high school's band.

Sukhdeo and his parents were returning from Orlando when Miles' Nissan Titan pickup struck their van from behind at 3:41 a.m. on April 3, 2022, at the intersection of State Road 44 and Interstate 95, police said.

Miles, whose residence is listed as New Smyrna Beach, was driving with a suspended license, according to a charging affidavit. Officers could smell an odor of alcohol from him and he was slurring his words and his eyes were bloodshot, the affidavit stated. Sukhdeo, who was in the backseat of the family's Honda Odyssey van, died at the scene.

His father, Satesh Sukhdeo, who was driving, was uninjured or suffered only minor injuries. But the boy's mother, Shirmattie Sukhdeo, was transported in critical condition to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, where she underwent surgery for eight shattered ribs.

Miles pleaded no contest to driving under the influence causing death of a human, a second-degree felony punishable by up to 15 years in prison. He also pleaded no contest to DUI causing serious bodily injury, a third-degree felony punishable by up to five years in prison. His total sentence on those was the eight years prison followed by 12 years probation. He was adjudicated guilty.

He pleaded no contest to DUI with damage, prior refusal to submit to testing and driving while license suspended or revoked, all misdemeanors. He received time served on the misdemeanors.

He received credit for 472 days' time served in the county jail.

Miles must also pay $2,850 restitution to Shirmattie Sukhdeo, according to the agreement which states additional restitution is reserved for 90 days following the sentencing.

While on probation, Miles must attend a substance abuse course, perform 50 hours of community service, cannot use drugs or drink alcohol or go to bars, and is subject to random urinalysis, the agreement states.

Miles had a previous driving under the influence case from 2012.

In a letter filed in the court, Siddharth’s mother wrote that Miles’ was “a repeat offender with no respect for the laws and the road, and human life.”

But mostly she wrote about the pain of losing their second-born son whom she would never see graduate or marry or have children of his own.

“One of our most precious gems was tragically taken away form us,” she wrote.

She said he was “full of life, compassion and had the most contagious smile.”

She wrote that he was a member of the National Honor Society of New Smyrna Beach High and had planned a career in music education.

“Siddharth was a multi-talented young musician, a state-level competitor on the trumpet, the violin and viola. He loved performing jazz, concert and marching band music.”

