Man killed in NYC subway stabbing was victim of similar attack last year

A man found stabbed to death aboard a Manhattan subway car over the weekend was the victim of a previous hate-fueled slashing that occurred last year in the Bronx.

Tavon Silver, 32, was discovered bleeding profusely from numerous stab wounds seated in a rear car of a Brooklyn-bound No. 4 train at the 14th St/Union Square station at just after 4 a.m. Saturday, according to police.

Paramedics rushed him to Bellevue Hospital in Kips Bay, where he died, cops said.

He had survived another brutal attack that occurred on a Bronx subway car in June last year — almost three weeks to the year from the stabbing that claimed his life.

Runadieo Jordan, 52, demanded the 31-year-old victim turn down his music on a Wakefield-bound No. 2 train approaching the Third Ave/E. 149th St. station at around 1 a.m. on Wednesday, June 1, cops said.

“Turn the music down, f----t!” Jordan allegedly shouted, before stabbing Silver in the right forearm.

Police nabbed the attacker after a NYPD Transit cop spotted him on a Bronx-bound No. 6 train at the Brooklyn Bridge station the day after the stabbing.

Jordan, who was charged with assault as a hate crime, criminal possession of a weapon and aggravated harassment as a hate crime, is due for an appearance next month at Bronx Supreme Court related to last year’s stabbing.

Hate crimes across the city are down 31.3 % from 310 last year to 213 this year, but arrests for people caught on public transit with “cutting instruments” have spiked from 358 last year to 572 this year, according to NYPD stats.

It’s illegal to carry bladed tools or weapons while riding city transit, cops said.