Man killed in October shooting in Dayton identified
The man who died after a shooting in Dayton last month has been identified.
On Oct. 21 before 7:10 p.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of Elsmere Avenue to reports of a shooting, according to Dayton Police Lt. Steven Bauer.
Before arrives arrived on the scene a 27-year-old man, identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as Jamar Warren, was taken to the hospital where he later died.
A second victim, a 37-year-old man, who was still on scene was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Further information was not available.
Police are asking anyone who might have information about this incident to please contact 937-333-1232 where they can speak with a detective.
If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.