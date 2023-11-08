Man killed in October shooting in Dayton identified

The man who died after a shooting in Dayton last month has been identified.

On Oct. 21 before 7:10 p.m., officers were called to the 2300 block of Elsmere Avenue to reports of a shooting, according to Dayton Police Lt. Steven Bauer.

Before arrives arrived on the scene a 27-year-old man, identified by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office as Jamar Warren, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

>> PREVIOUS COVERAGE: One hospitalized after shooting near local school building

A second victim, a 37-year-old man, who was still on scene was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Further information was not available.

Police are asking anyone who might have information about this incident to please contact 937-333-1232 where they can speak with a detective.

If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP (7867) or www.miamivalleycrimestoppers.com.











