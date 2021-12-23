Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Akron's Kenmore neighborhood

An Akron Police Crime Scene Unit was called to the scene of an officer-involved shooting that resulted in a man's death on Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021, on 26th Street SW near Marmax Avenue in Akron's Kenmore neighborhood.

One man is dead in what police said was an officer-involved shooting early Thursday morning in Akron's Kenmore neighborhood.

Police were called to what they said was a domestic incident at about 4 a.m. on 26th Street SW near Marmax Avenue, police said. The location is south of Kenmore Boulevard and north of Interstate 76.

Details as to what happened afterward were not immediately available.

Police said one man is dead on scene. No officers or anyone else was reported injured.

Akron police have a large crime scene on 26th SW off of Marmax. The Summit County Medical Examiner is here along with APD Chief Mylett. Awaiting some official information about what happened here. pic.twitter.com/QLrVcEEUmQ — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) December 23, 2021

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation has been called to the scene. The Summit County Medical Examiner's office is also there.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Law requires timely release of video when deadly force used

The shooting will be the first test of a new law Akron City Council passed unanimously in June that requires police videos in cases involving use of deadly force to be posted online within seven days for the public to view at akroncops.org.

Sponsored by Mayor Dan Horrigan, council President Margo Sommerville and Vice President Jeff Fusco, the new law goes further than any in Ohio when it comes to the timely release of police videos.

Crafting of the new law began when the mayor-appointed Akron Charter Review Commission met in 2020. The panel recommended in July 2020 that the legislation be placed on the November ballot; 89% of Akron voters supported it.

Recent Akron officer-involved shootings

This is the third Akron officer-involved shooting that resulted in injuries since late 2019.

On Dec. 15, 2019, Mohammad Isaifan, 40, was shot and killed in a struggle with Akron police. Police said at the time that Isaifan was fleeing and had drawn a handgun before being shot by officers.

No body-camera footage was available because the officers were working a special-duty assignment at the time. A grand jury later cleared the officers.

Police received numerous calls at 8:30 a.m. that Sunday about a vehicle against the center median on Interstate 76 near East Market Street. Callers told officers a man wearing camouflage left the car, which police determined belonged to Isaifan.

Officers said they found a handgun, two handgun magazines and ammunition during a search of the car.

A short time later, officers said they found Isaifan walking near Brittain Road and Evans Avenue. He was wearing camouflage pants and a visible ammunition carrier.

On Jan. 7, 2020, a 20-year-old Akron man was shot by officers after police said he turned around and assumed a "shooter stance" during a foot chase. A grand jury declined to indict any of the officers involved. The man survived.

