Man killed in officer-involved shooting in Greene County

A man was shot and killed in Greene County after a domestic situation ended with troopers exchanging gunfire with him.

Frederick Lee Fonner Jr., 47, allegedly fired a rifle at a family member at 334 Water Dam Road, Washington Township, Tuesday afternoon. Troopers responded and obtained an arrest warrant for Fonner just before 5 p.m., according to a report from state police in Waynesburg.

He allegedly refused to exit the home.

The Pennsylvania State Police Special Emergency Response Team was called. According to the report, around midnight, Fonner started firing a gun from inside the home at troopers. They returned fire and entered the home to find Fonner dead.

The investigation is ongoing.

