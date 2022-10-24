Man killed in officer-involved shooting wanted for out-of-state kidnapping, sources say

A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting in Senatobia, Miss.

The incident happened Sunday afternoon, Oct. 23, around 4:30 p.m. on Hwy. 51 near Gilmore Street.

The incident involved both the Senatobia Police Department (SPD) and the Hernando Police Department (HPD), according to the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI).

Sunday night, Senatobia police responded to assist Hernando police with a vehicle pursuit that was entering the city limits.

The vehicle was involved in a motor vehicle crash nearly Hwy. 51 and Main Street, then continued southbound on Hwy. 51 before coming to a stop in front of Pate-Jones Funeral Home, SPD said.

An armed man got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene, police said.

Officers located the suspect a short distance away.

According to sources close to the investigation, the suspect was wanted for an out-of-state kidnapping.

Officers spoke with the man for a few minutes, but communication and de-escalation tactics were unsuccessful.

Officers had to use lethal force, SPD said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene by Tate County Coroner.

MBI is investigating the incident.

