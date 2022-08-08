Man killed by officers in Forsyth County wanted for west Charlotte murder, Ch. 9 learns

Channel 9 has learned the man shot and killed by police in Forsyth County was wanted for the the murder of a man in west Charlotte.

Authorities killed Alexander Dekontee Weah after a shootout at a gas station in Clemmons on Friday. The State Bureau Of Investigation said he was shot as police tried closing in on his arrest. Officials said Weah was wanted for a murder in Charlotte.

Multiple officers opened fire, including a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer, after officials said Weah shot at police. Four officers with the Greensboro Police Department also fired shots.

On Monday, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office said Weah was wanted for killing 31-year-old James Michael Hinson on Aug. 3. CMPD responded to a west Charlotte apartment complex on Nobles Avenue where police said Hinson was gunned down in broad daylight.

