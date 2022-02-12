UPDATE: Man killed by officers in Monroe pulled gun from waistband, police say

Feb. 12—The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting of a man in Monroe on Friday, according to Butler County Prosecutor Michael Gmoser.

The incident happened on Ohio 63 near the Speedway at New Garver Road. Gmoser said Monroe police called BCI to investigate.

Police mad a traffic stop at 10:44 p.m. when the male passenger got out the vehicle and did not follow officers' commands, police said. He pulled a handgun from his waistband, and officers shot him, police said.

The man was taken to Atrium Medical Center, where he died. The "officers involved have been placed on administrative leave, per department policy," police said.

Steve Irwin, BCI spokesman, said his office was requested shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday morning.