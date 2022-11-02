Man killed by officers in St. Ann's ER fatally shot a man two days earlier, police say

Columbus police announced Tuesday that a man who died in an exchange of gunfire with officers in the emergency room of a Westerville hospital last year had killed someone with the same gun two days earlier.

Miles Jackson, 27, was formally identified by homicide detectives as the gunman responsible for the April 10, 2021, shooting death of 47-year-old Ticardo Williams inside his Linden area home.

A man killed in an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement in the emergency room at Mt. Carmel St. Ann's Hospital, located at right in this April 2021 aerial photo of the hospital at 500 Cleveland Ave., killed a man with the same gun two days earlier, Columbus police announced Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022.

Jackson was killed on April 12, 2021, in a shootout with Columbus police and hospital security inside the emergency room at Mount Carmel St. Ann’s hospital in Westerville, where he had been getting treatment a second time after being found unresponsive, the last incident in the parking lot of a Chase bank branch.

Last week, a Franklin County grand jury determined the officers involved in the shooting should not face criminal charges for Jackson's death. The investigation found Jackson had fired at least three rounds from a weapon he had in his pants pocket that was not found by Westerville police when they took him to the emergency room. When Columbus police started patting Jackson down to take him into custody on outstanding arrest warrants, Jackson fired the gun, and one of the shots went through the uniform sleeve of an officer.

Police tried for nearly five minutes and gave more than 90 commands for Jackson to put down his weapon. An officer tried using a stun gun to attempt to resolve the situation. However, Jackson fired again, and officers returned fire. , Jackson was struck 20 times, according to his autopsy report.

On Tuesday, Columbus police said the handgun Jackson had at the hospital was tested and was found to be the same gun used in Williams’ homicide.

Police said DNA found on Williams’ cane, located at the scene, as well as an inside doorknob at Williams’ home on the 2800 block of Cleveland Avenue, matched Jackson.

It was not immediately clear Monday night why Columbus police announced Jackson as the gunman in the homicide or when Columbus police received the test results from the gun and DNA.

