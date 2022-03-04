Man killed by officers in Valencia County was crime spree suspect

Mar. 3—The man who police suspect briefly kidnapped three women, stole four vehicles and shot at bystanders in a cross-town "crime spree" early last week is the same man killed by law enforcement in Valencia County last Friday.

Authorities say 31-year-old Raphael Marquez led New Mexico State Police officers and Bernalillo County Sheriff's deputies on a chase in a maroon Ford pick-up truck before they did a "pursuit intervention technique" and he crashed on the shoulder of Interstate 25.

Two BCSO SWAT team officers and a New Mexico State Police officer shot at Marquez, according to a news release. He was struck by gunfire and died at the scene.

State Police say Marquez was a "person of interest in multiple homicides and had a violent criminal history."

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said evidence connects Marquez to a homicide on Dec. 24. In that case 33-year-old David Brown was found dead in a car on Ortiz, near Zuni and San Mateo SE. It's unclear what other homicides he might be connected to.

Marquez was charged with several counts of criminal damage to property, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, kidnapping, robbery, unlawful taking of a motor vehicle, and other crimes in last week's spree.

'It feels very violating'

The spate of violence — from late Feb. 20 to early Feb. 21 — launched a search for the suspect, and a warrant was issued for Marquez's arrest four days later. Feb. 20 was Marquez's 31st birthday.

It's something those who were involved keep playing over and over in their minds.

Around 1:30 a.m. on the 21st, Geoffrey "Lamoni" Sam and his wife were sound asleep when they woke up to a crash first outside and then inside their Northeast Albuquerque home.

In an interview with the Journal, Sam said he armed himself and ran out of their bedroom. The home's alarm was blaring. He yelled that he had a gun, and the intruder responded with "a bunch of vulgarities" and by firing a gun.

The Sams hid their three children — all under the age of 8 — in a bedroom and called police, not knowing if the intruder was still in their home. Sam said officers entered the house about 45 minutes later.

"It feels very violating to have someone enter your home where you feel like you're safe and to have my family be that close to danger is obviously very disturbing ...," Sam said. "Fortunately we were not injured, he knew we were armed. With God's grace and his help we were all safe."

According to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Metropolitan Court, Marquez left behind a white Jeep he had stolen from a woman earlier in the night and stole a white Honda Accord from the Sams' house.

The Jeep's owner — a Spanish speaker in her 50's — later told detectives the suspect had entered her home before midnight. She said she had just finished taking a shower and he kidnapped her at gunpoint, using her own gun.

She said he drove around the interstates for about two hours before running out of gas in front of the Sams' house. The woman said her kidnapper punched her several times in the stomach and threatened to kill her before entering the home.

When she heard a gunshot, the woman escaped and hid in bushes until officers arrived. She was taken to a hospital.

Over the next couple of hours, police say, Marquez kidnapped two sisters from a gas station in Southeast Albuquerque before letting them go near Interstate 25 and Rio Bravo. The sisters were able to flag down a deputy to get help.

Then around 3:40 a.m., at a house near Uptown, Chris Ogden and his wife were startled awake by the sound of breaking glass and then by the silhouette of a man crossing past their bedroom door.

Ogden — who in an interview with the Journal described the incident as "literally a nightmare" — went to confront the intruder while his wife called 911. Not wearing his contacts made it hard for him to see.

"It's the sounds of it — the sound of my wife's voice saying 'Oh my God someone's in the house,' — I've never heard such fear in her voice," Ogden said. "That just keeps replaying in my head, the sound of the glass breaking, the sound of his voice, the way he was demanding car keys. He was yelling and breathing heavily."

Ogden said the intruder ran into the garage with his car keys, and then when he tried to follow, hit him on the hand with a beer growler. He said the dispatcher told his wife that the suspect had fired a gun earlier in the night, and the two ran next door to a neighbor's house until officers arrived.

Marquez stole the couple's Toyota Prius, according to the affidavit. Officers saw it speeding through Louisiana and Constitution NE with its headlights off.

Officers tried to chase it, but it sped away, traveling the wrong direction on Interstate 40.

Several hours later, around 9 a.m., the Toyota was found crashed into a gate at a house.

It's been a week and a half and Ogden said he and his wife still feel anxious.

"Sometimes we'll hear a strange noise and it will sort of send us into a panic," Ogden said. "Then it will be like, 'Oh no that was just the garbage truck.'"

The investigation

Detectives began interviewing victims, reviewing security camera footage and looking for evidence. The first kidnapped woman said the suspect told her his name was Raphael, and detectives narrowed in on Marquez.

They talked with Marquez's ex-girlfriend, who told them that on the night in question he had called her from an unknown number and it sounded like there was a woman with him who was being choked or crying. According to the affidavit, Marquez told her he was being chased.

Detectives determined the phone number was from a phone that had been stolen from a commercial burglary where the first vehicle — a flatbed work truck — had been stolen.

Trista Perry — who is identified in the affidavit as Marquez's ex-girlfriend but who told the Journal the two were married in Las Vegas, Nevada, a year ago — told detectives he called her the day after the crime spree and asked her if she had seen the news and if they have any suspects. Detectives showed her security camera footage and she identified Marquez as "Rafy," according to the affidavit.

On Feb. 25, a warrant was signed for Marquez's arrest.

Later that night, around 10:50 p.m., BCSO deputies told New Mexico State Police they were searching for him because he was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a household member, was a person of interest in multiple homicides, and had a violent criminal history.

Marquez was seen heading southbound on Interstate 25 in a maroon Ford pick-up truck, and State Police set up "tire deflation devices." The truck drove over the devices and continued south.

A State Police officer found the truck and began to pursue it as it drove through Belen and the wrong way on Interstate 25. At some point the officer used a "pursuit intervention technique" and the vehicle came to a stop after it rolled in the dirt shoulder.

BCSO's SWAT team and Belen Police Department officers arrived to help.

"Officers gave the male driver numerous commands to exit the vehicle and surrender peacefully," according to a State Police news release. "At some point during the encounter, two BCSO deputies along with the New Mexico State Police officer discharged their department-issued firearms toward the male subject."

State Police did not say if Marquez was armed or what prompted them to shoot at him. Marquez was struck by gunfire at least once. Officers rendered aid, but he died at the scene.

"We are thankful that New Mexico State Police officers and Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office deputies were not injured as they worked to apprehend this dangerous fugitive," APD Police Chief Harold Medina said in a statement. "Raphael Marquez showed a total disregard for human life, including the lives of police officers."

He changed

Perry said an Albuquerque Police Department officer called her on Monday to tell her Marquez was dead.

She said they had been together for two years and at first he was very loving and caring and exactly the kind of man she wanted to marry.

She said that changed after he spent a couple of months in jail and was released in November. Marquez pleaded guilty to fraudulently obtaining a motor vehicle and his 18 month sentence was suspended and he was put on supervised probation.

He had been charged in that case but released from jail when police say he stole a purse with $3,000 in cash and $2,500 in property from a woman's hotel room.

The burglary case was dismissed in October because the officer who was called to testify was on leave. The case was refiled the day of the crime spree.

Marquez was also wanted in two home burglaries toward the end of last year — on Dec. 22 and Dec. 30.

Perry said Marquez was using methamphetamine and she believes the allegations about his actions on the night of the crime spree are probably true.

"I don't know what to really say about it," Perry said. "I think he wasn't in the right state of mind when he did all that. He didn't realize what he was doing."

Perry said she has suspicions about other violent crimes he may have been involved in as well.