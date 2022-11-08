Man killed in Okeana shooting identified, bond set for suspect

Nov. 8—Bond was set Monday morning for a Morgan Twp. man arrested on suspicion of murder after his neighbor was found shot to death Saturday in Okeana.

Austin Gene Combs, 26, was booked into the Butler County Jail at 8:25 p.m. Saturday. Bond was set at $950,000 Monday during a video arraignment at the Butler County Historic Courthouse.

Anthony Lee King, 43, died of multiple gunshot wounds and his death was ruled a homicide, according to the Butler County Coroner's Office.

Combs was taken into custody after deputies called for a shooting at 11:46 a.m. and found King dead outside, according to the sheriff's office.

Combs was armed with a gun, deputies said.

Family members called 911 after hearing shots and finding King unresponsive and bleeding in the back yard.

The family told the dispatcher neighbor had confronted him before about some perceived political affiliation.

"My neighbor just shot my dad," a male tells dispatchers.

His father is in the backyard and he is not breathing, the son says.

The suspect, "just walked back on to his property," he tells the dispatcher.

According to the son, the neighbor "has come over multiple times making statements. He's insane."

The caller's mother is sobbing in the background and the dispatcher tells them to stay inside and keep the doors locked.

The victim's wife then tells the dispatcher they were cutting grass and working in the yard when she came inside to let the dog out. That's when she said she heard gunshots.

"I look in the backyard and that man is walking away from my husband and my husband is on the ground," the woman says "He has come over like four times confronting my husband because he thought he was a Democrat, Why, why ... Please, I don't understand."

Combs was taken into custody in a Jeep at the Ohio 126 West of Chapel Road. Both Combs and his father were in the vehicle.