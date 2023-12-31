Man killed in one-car crash early Sunday in south Arlington, police say

A 37-year-old man was killed around 2 a.m. Sunday after Arlington police say he lost control of his vehicle, went off the roadway and struck a tree, several residential fences, a utility pole and concrete pillar.

Officers responded to the crash in the 2200 block of W. Sublett Road in south Arlington and found the driver dead inside a wrecked Kia Stinger GT, police said in a news release.

No one else was in the vehicle.

Police said investigators believe speed may have been a factor in the crash.

The name of the deceased has not yet been released.