Man killed, one detained in Raleigh shooting, MPD says

A man was shot and killed in Raleigh Saturday afternoon.

At approximately 2 p.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Ridgemont Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man on the ground with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have detained one person, police said.

Preliminary information shows the suspect and victim knew each other.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: