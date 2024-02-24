Man killed one, shot at two others in alleged violent drug deal gone bad in Glendale

Glendale police reported that an incident, described as a drug deal gone wrong on February 17, resulted in the death of one man and shots fired at residents of an apartment complex.

Andrew Enriquez, aged 22, was arrested by police Thursday following a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon.

The shooting near 67th and Glendale avenues left 31-year-old Michael Leroy Johnson dead, according to Glendale police spokesperson, Moroni Mendez.

Police initially received a call from a man stating his brother had been shot and the suspect fled the scene.

The court documents said at least one other person inside the complex heard the gunshots and reported it police.

Police, who arrived at around 2:24 p.m., found Johnson suffering from a gunshot wound and transported him to the hospital where he later died.

Police at the scene located 25-year-old Breshon Latrail Lattimore, the brother of Johnson, who performed CPR on the victim before emergency responders arrived.

An eyewitness near the crime scene and security camera footage depicted Enriquez traveling to a nearby QuikTrip via bus, as well as the subsequent interaction between him, Johnson, and Lattimore before the shooting occurred.

Court documents said Glendale police used a search warrant to acquire extracted data from Johnson's phone that revealed an alleged meetup at the QuikTrip to buy drugs from Enriquez.

The footage depicted the three men involved in an argument, after which Johnson and Lattimore were purportedly observed walking away from the QuikTrip with a backpack that Enriquez had brought to the scene.

Eyewitnesses reported that Enriquez was then seen holding a gun as he followed the brothers, firing multiple shots toward their backs. Johnson was struck by the gunfire while Lattimore fled the scene.

Enriquez also fired at a third victim in a nearby apartment who looked outside to see what was happening when he heard gunshots, the bullet aimed towards him shattering a glass door. He was not reportedly harmed in the incident.

Enriquez reportedly picked up his backpack and fled the scene on foot.

According to court documents, police discovered that Johnson had been in communication with Enriquez about purchasing drugs just before the shooting. Enriquez had even sent Johnson a description of his clothing for easy identification before their meeting.

Police utilized the security camera footage from the bus to compare it with Enriquez's driver's license image, confirming a match and prompting them to locate Enriquez for questioning. Additionally, another police department provided a tip after receiving a bulletin seeking identification related to the shooting.

Police located Enriquez's cellular phone data at a home near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road in south Phoenix, with officers arresting him without incident.

Enriquez had a 9mm handgun in his possession when he was arrested. The gun underwent forensics with the initial results indicating a match to the type of gun and bullet casing found at the scene of the shooting.

Police said residents of the house Enriquez was staying at said he did not want to leave the house and was acting strange in the immediate days after the shooting.

Glendale police, in the court documents, stated that Enriquez was considered an unfit candidate for an unsecured release due to the "extreme violent crime that led to the death of one and put the lives of two others in immediate jeopardy."

Enriquez was charged with first-degree murder of Johnson, two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of disorderly conduct and discharging a firearm in city limits.

His secured appearance bond was set at $1,000,000, and his next court hearing scheduled for Feb. 29.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Glendale police arrest Andrew Enriquez for the first-degree murder