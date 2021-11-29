Man killed in one of two Long Beach shootings over the weekend. Here’s what we know.

A Gulfport man is in police custody after a Sunday afternoon shooting at a Long Beach duplex left one person dead.

The shooting happened at about 1:20 p.m., said Billy Seal, Long Beach police chief. The location of the duplex is south of Dougherty Road and east of Beatline Road.

The suspect, 24-year-old Jonathan McNair, was arrested about an hour after the shooting, Seal said. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department assisted Long Beach Police with the arrest.

McNair is charged with one count of murder. His bond was set at $2 million by Justice Court Judge Diane Ladner.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer has not yet released the identity of the male victim.

An officer-involved shooting in Long Beach also occurred over the weekend.

The incident sent one person to the hospital with injuries. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating.

The Sun Herald will update the information when it becomes available.