Man killed in Orange County shooting, deputies say

A man was killed in a shooting Monday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies around 6 p.m. responded to the 300 block of Duncan Court. The victim, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.

No suspect information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

