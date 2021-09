A man in his 30s was found fatally shot early Friday in a mobile home neighborhood off Silver Star Road, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to The Groves Mobile Home Park on Environs Boulevard about 5:30 a.m., finding the man, who was not identified, dead, the agency reported.

OCSO did not release any suspect description or further details about the shooting.

This is a developing story.

