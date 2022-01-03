Man killed in Orange mobile home shooting had been set up for robbery, affidavit says

The shooters who killed a 22-year-old man at an Orange County mobile home park in November attacked “without provocation,” during an apparent attempt to rob the victim, according to an affidavit.

The affidavit filed in the case against 20-year-old Marcos Antonio Hector Alquicira indicates that he was one of several assailants involved in killing Yohan De La Riva and wounding a young woman at Groves Mobile Home Park.

Deputies were called to the mobile home park, which is on Stardust Lane near Pine Hills, about 6:45 p.m. Nov. 27 after a Ford Fiesta sedan crashed into a home there, the affidavit states.

They arrived to find both shooting victims inside the vehicle. De La Riva, who had been shot in his arm and back, was taken to Health Central Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The female victim, who was not identified in the affidavit, was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

She said De La Riva had been talking to someone earlier that day about purchasing marijuana and had gone to the mobile home park to make the deal. After they parked, she said, three people approached with guns and started threatening her and De La Riva, the affidavit said.

The victim said it appeared that De La Riva had been set up for a robbery.

A resident at the mobile home complex helped deputies identify two of the suspected attackers, including Alquicira, the affidavit states. The Sheriff’s Office also determined that Alquicira and De La Riva had been in contact via Instagram prior to the killing.

The Instagram account also featured “several videos of suspected cannabis for sale,” the affidavit said.

One image with Alquircira’s face in it was allegedly captioned, “You don’t need love to be happy you need weed thank me later.”

A detective also noted that Alquicira lives inside the mobile home park, just north of where the killing happened.

Alquicira was jailed on charges of first-degree felony murder, aggravated battery with a firearm and attempted robbery. He is being held without bail at the Orange County Jail.

