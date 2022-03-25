Man killed in Orlando shooting, police say

A man was killed in a shooting in Orlando late Thursday, according to police.

Officers responded just before 10 p.m. to the 500 block of South Dollins Avenue for a shooting. When they arrived on scene, officers found a male who was shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity is not known.

There was no information regarding suspect vehicles or suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more information.

