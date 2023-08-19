Man killed in Orlando shooting, police say

One man was killed in a shooting in Orlando late Friday evening, police say.

It happened at the Oak Glen Apartments on Mercy Drive. An adult male was shot and killed.

The suspect is still outstanding, police said.

No further information was immediately available.

