Man killed outside local gas station

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Division of Police is investigating a homicide that happened outside a Sunoco gas station.

Police say 32-year-old Tyrone Hipps Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene around 8 p.m. Saturday in the 3300 block of E. 93rd Street.

There is no word on the cause of death.

Police have not made any arrests in the case or released details about any suspects.

