Man killed outside Plant City liquor store

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot and killed near a Plant City liquor store early Saturday.

Deputies responded to a call that came in at 3:54 a.m. Saturday reporting a shooting near the Twilight Zone liquor store at 4010 State Road 60. When deputies arrived, they found Pablo Torres Orozco, 32, in the parking lot with a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“Our hearts ache for this family for their lost loved one over senseless violence,” Sheriff Chad Chronister said in a news release. “Our detectives are gathering every piece of information to find what led to this crime. We are committed to bringing justice to the victim and his family and finding who is responsible for this tragic loss of life.”

Detectives are asking anyone who was in the area this morning and may have seen something related to this crime to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office at 813-247-8200.

The investigation is continuing.

The Twilight Zone was also the location of another fatal shooting in April 2022. In that case, a fight inside the business spilled out into the street resulting in one man being shot and injured and another shot and killed, according to published reports.