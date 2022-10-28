Man killed outside of popular restaurant after stumbling upon car break-ins, police say

Atlanta police say a man is dead after he was shot in the parking lot of a popular restaurant.

Channel 2 Action News learned just after 11 p.m. a man interrupted a suspect(s) breaking into cars at Manuel’s Tavern, 602 North Highland Avenue in Northeast Atlanta.

The victim confronted the suspect and was shot once to the body, according to Capt. Christian Hunt.

The victim died on scene.

Police have not identified a suspect, but Channel 2 Action News learned police on scene were fingerprinting several cars in the parking lot.

Hunt said police are working all leads and said the investigation is ongoing.

