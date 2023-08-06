Man killed outside of SC convenience store. Police search for his acquaintance

A man was killed Saturday and the Sumter Police Department is searching for an acquaintance who they say might have information about the deadly shooting.

At about 11 a.m., 25-year-old Adrian NaBryce McCray was found lying on the ground outside of a convenience store in the 500 block of Boulevard Road, police said in a news release. That’s in the downtown Sumter area, about 1.5 miles from Prisma Health Tuomey hospital.

McCray was taken to an area hospital, and his family members were there with him when he died hours later, according to the release. The Sumter County Coroner’s Office will schedule an autopsy, the release said.

Police said they learned McCray’s acquaintance, 43-year-old Travis Jermaine Wright, was near the A&P Coastal Mart at about the time of the shooting. Because Wright could have information about the shooting police are looking for him, according to the release.

Wright could be driving a 2021 Volkswagen Golf similar to a car seen following the shooting, police said.

Police did not say that Wright was involved in the shooting, nor did they didn’t indicate that he’s currently facing any charges related to McCray’s death.

Anyone with information about the shooting, or knows how to locate Wright are asked to contact police at 803-436-2700, CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.