Man is killed over stolen debit card, then his body is burned in house fire, feds say

A 38-year-old man in Idaho was sentenced to federal prison after being accused of fatally shooting a man and burning his body in 2018, federal officials said.

Rydon Clyde Teton told Fort Hall police that he shot the man over an argument about a stolen debit card, according to court documents.

In February 2018, Fort Hall officers and Fort Hall fire personnel were called on reports of a house fire on the Fort Hall Indian Reservation, according to a Jan. 19 news release by the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

The people that called 911 saw the fire and went inside the home to investigate, officials said. They found a dead, burned body and moved it to the porch.

When police arrived they put out the fire and determined the dead man had been shot “several times days earlier.”

After investigating, police identified their suspect as Teton, who had been seen with a gun, officials said.

During his interview with FBI agents and Fort Hall officers, Teton said he believed the victim had stolen his debit card. The two men fought until he “had the idea to shoot,” officials said.

He also told police he later burned the body, federal officials said.

Teton pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter and use of a firearm in a violent crime, officials said.

Along with his over 21-year sentence, Teton was ordered to pay a restitution of about $68,000 to the victim’s child for the victim’s funeral and for his lost tribal income, officials said.

Fort Hall is about 240 miles east of Boise.

12 years after man shot dead, docuseries helps solve cold case, California cops say

Man kills co-worker with hammer because he ‘messed with his stuff,’ Utah officials say

Woman calls 911 when she sees bloody mom on home security camera after assault, feds say