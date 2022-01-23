This man was killed over Westgate parking space in 2020. His family is still seeking answers

Glendale Police Department is looking to bring closure to the family of 31-year-old Tyler Wilson, who was shot and killed in a parking lot at Westgate Entertainment District following an argument over a parking spot on Jan. 29, 2020.

Wilson was attending a car show with his friends that Wednesday night and was the passenger of a vehicle attempting to back into a parking space when he got into a verbal argument with the driver of another vehicle, a silver four-door sedan, according to Glendale police.

"When they were trying to back into the parking space, the driver of another vehicle ... we believe became impatient and got into a verbal argument with them," said Officer Tiffany Ngalula, a spokesperson for Glendale Police Department.

Wilson exited the car when the other vehicle pulled ahead and the argument escalated.

The driver of the silver sedan fired multiple shots at Wilson and fled the scene, eventually traveling south on 91st Avenue, police said.

Wilson was taken to a hospital where he later died.

"We really want to help provide the family closure, especially when it comes up on an anniversary," said Ngalula. "So we're hoping that somebody remembers the incident or seen what happened and can come forward."

The suspect is described by police as a Hispanic male who appeared to be 25 to 35 years old with "spikey" dark hair. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt or jacket at the scene.

Tyler Wilson remembered as loving family man

"Tyler was my brother and he was an uncle, he was a son ... he was just a really great family man," said Wilson's sister, Tiffany Johnson, in a video provided by Glendale police.

Johnson says her brother was a car enthusiast and had plans to open up his own car shop.

"It's affected everyone in the worst way. I mean, not only are we all devastated about it, but I think also just extremely angry that nothing has been done and there's still someone out there who can do this to another family."

Tiffany Johnson's 7-year-old son, Weston Johnson, said that his favorite memory with his uncle was going to church on Sundays. The family would also frequently host barbecues and spend time with each other following services.

"My favorite memory is him always going to church with us every Sunday," said Weston.

Johnson and her two kids have attempted to bring awareness to Wilson's case by painting rocks with the hashtags #tylerwilsonAZ and #westgatemurder to place under a tree in the parking lot where Wilson was killed.

"We want to do this at Westgate because it's such a devastating place for us and we want to not only bring kindness and maybe helps someone's day... but also since we put these hashtags on each of the rocks, we thought maybe it could bring awareness," said Johnson.

"I just pray that someday, someone or that person would come forward and turn themselves in or turn that person in. Just to know that they can't hurt someone else and I think also it's such an uneasy feeling to know that that person is still out there."

Glendale Police is asking anyone with information to contact Glendale Police Department at (623)-930-3000 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO.

