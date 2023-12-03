Man killed in overnight Carrick shooting

A man has died after an overnight shooting in Carrick, according to Pittsburgh Public Safety.

Officials say Pittsburgh police responded to the 1900 block of Brownsville Road after 1:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Officers found a 28-year-old man on a porch with a gunshot wound to his head and shoulder, officials say. He was pronounced dead on scene and later identified as Cole Kerns, of East McKeesport, by the Office of the Allegheny County Medical Examiner.

Public safety officials say witnesses claim there was an altercation between the victim and another man before the shooting. That man fled the scene.

Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are investigating the incident.

