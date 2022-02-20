Man killed overnight in Columbus shooting, authorities say

A 34-year-old man died after a midnight shooting, Columbus police reported Sunday morning.

Officers called at 12:07 a.m. to the 3200 block of Fourth Avenue found Kelson Sabaroche wounded, police said. He was rushed to Piedmont Columbus Regional, where an emergency room doctor pronounced him dead at 12:47 a.m., police said.

The Muscogee County Coroner said Sabaroche was shot at a parking lot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Kyle Tuggle at 706-225-4377, 706-225-3161 or ktuggle@columbusga.org.

Anonymous tips can be given at 706-653-3188.

Sabaroche’s death marks Columbus’ sixth homicide so far this year.