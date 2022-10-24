Man killed in overnight shooting at apartments on Kansas City’s east side

Police are investigating Kansas City’s latest homicide after a man was killed in an overnight shooting at an apartment complex on the city’s east side, a police spokeswoman said in an email.

Police responded to investigated a report of gunfire about 10:15 p.m. at the Ridgeview Heights Apartments in the 3200 block of Quincy Drive. While en route, officers were advised that someone had been shot, said Capt. Leslie Foreman, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department.

Once there, officers were directed to a man who had been shot and was unresponsive. Officers began rendering first aid and CPR. Emergency medical crews, however, pronounced the victim dead at the scene.

“We do not have any suspect information and are asking for the public’s help,” Foreman said.

Detectives and crime scene personnel collected evidence at the scene and were looking for potential witnesses of the deadly shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kansas City Police Department’s homicide unit at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the case.

The killing is the 139th homicide this year in Kansas City. By this time last year, which was the second deadliest year in the city’s history, there were 125 homicides. The deadliest year was in 2020 with 182 killings and more than 630 nonfatal shootings.