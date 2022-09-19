Man killed in overnight shooting, person of interest in custody

Sep. 18—EAU CLAIRE — The person of interest in a shooting that resulted in the death of a man on Saturday has been taken into custody.

Police were called to the intersection of Bergen and Bellevue Avenues just after midnight on Saturday due to reports of multiple gunshots.

Authorities discovered a man at the scene with a gunshot wound. The man was transported to a local hospital where he was later announce deceased.

Officials reported a person of interest involved in the shooting is in custody, but the identities of the deceased and person of interest have not been released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Eau Claire Police Department at 715-839-4972.