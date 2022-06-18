Man killed in overnight shooting in Pittsburgh’s Northview Heights neighborhood

A man was killed in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Northview Heights neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh police, officers responded to the 320 block of Penfort Street just before 1 a.m. for reports of a male with gunshot wounds.

Officers at the scene found an adult male with a gunshot wound to the head. Medics tended to him and he was taken to a hospital in critical condition where he was later pronounced deceased.

Mobile Crime Unit processed the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

