Man killed in overnight shooting, Richland County Sheriff’s deputies say

A man was killed outside of a Columbia motel overnight, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said Sunday.

At about 1 a.m., deputies responded to reports of a shooting at 7128 Two Notch Road, which is the Magnuson Hotel, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. That’s by the intersection with Decker Boulevard, near Columbia Place Mall.

In parking lot responding deputies discovered the body of a man who had been shot in the upper body, according to the release. The man died at the scene, the sheriff’s department said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has not publicly identified the man.

No other injuries were reported.

There was no word on a shooter, or shooters, or any motive for the gunfire.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which is continuing to investigate the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.