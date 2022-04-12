Man killed in overnight shooting in St. Petersburg neighborhood

ST. PETERSBURG — A man was shot and killed early Tuesday morning in a neighborhood just east of Interstate-275, St. Petersburg police say.

Police responded to a “man down” call around 1:09 a.m. on the 2900 block of 17th Avenue S in the Mel-Tan Heights neighborhood and found a man who had been shot at least once. Officers performed CPR but the man died from his injuries, police said.

No arrest has been made and police have not released a potential motive. No additional info was immediately available Tuesday.

Anyone with information about it is asked to call St. Petersburg police at 727-893-7780.

This is a developing story. Stay with tampabay.com for updates.