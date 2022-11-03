Man killed in overnight West Seattle shooting

Seattle police are investigating a shooting in West Seattle that left a man dead early Thursday morning.

At about 12:22 a.m., officers responded to reports of shots fired in the 5200 block of 17th Avenue Southwest in the Riverview neighborhood of West Seattle.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound inside a home.

Lifesaving measures were attempted, but the man was declared dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are leading the investigation.

Neighbors tell KIRO 7 the home under investigation is an Airbnb rental.

The home is listed on the company’s website, but was taken down Thursday morning following the deadly shooting.

KIRO 7 has reached out to Airbnb and have not heard back.

“There’s been lots of parties there, but besides that, not any fights or anything,” Mark, a neighbor, said before describing the shooting. “It sounded like someone (was) beating on my door, about 6 times, 7 times. I think the guy unloaded his gun.”

Warren Harris, also a neighbor, said he heard the shooting from inside his home.

“I thought it was the kids beating on the wall with the broomstick,” Harris said. “We heard a little groaning or grunting outside. We look out the window and there’s two individuals running back and forth to a truck that’s parked in the driveway.”

Three neighbors claimed the house was being rented at the time of the shooting.

“I couldn’t tell how many people,” Mark, who claimed there was a “party,” said. “We just ignore it (because) it happens all the time.”

If you have information about this incident, contact the Seattle Police Department’s violent crimes tip-line at 206-233-5000.