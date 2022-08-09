Man is killed with his own knife after stealing 3 vehicles in 1 day, Oklahoma cops say

A man is accused of stealing three vehicles in one day before he was fatally stabbed with his own knife, according to authorities in Oklahoma.

The “carjacking and theft spree” began at about 7:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 6, when two men stole a truck as the driver was inside a doughnut shop, according to a news release from Tulsa police. The keys had been left inside the truck.

About four hours later, officers were called to a carjacking. Police said the same two men — later identified as 32-year-old David Getsinger and 44-year-old David Leleux — assaulted a worker at a construction site before stealing his truck.

Then Getsinger and Leleux abandoned the truck and stole another, police said.

The third victim whose pickup truck was taken called police about 45 minutes later to say he was following his now-stolen truck, according to the news release.

Authorities say he was chasing the truck when the stolen vehicle crashed and came to a stop.

“When the truck stopped, the truck theft victim said Getsinger pulled a knife on him,” police reported. “The truck theft victim was able to wrestle the knife away, and ended up stabbing Getsinger. David Getsinger later died.”

Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said the truck theft victim is not being charged because his actions were in self defense, according to KOKI.

Leleux, though, is being charged in the killing.

“From what I understand, he attempted to intervene while the victim was trying to get his car back,” Watkins told the outlet. “He was ultimately pulled off and held by witnesses until police got there. So he was part of the crime spree, and the crimes that they were involved in led to Mr. Getsinger’s death.”

Leleux faces charges of second-degree murder, first degree robbery by force or fear after a prior felony conviction and larceny of an automobile.

