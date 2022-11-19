Man killed in Pahokee double shooting; second man survives

PAHOKEE — A man was shot to death and another man injured in an early morning shooting Saturday in Pahokee, police said.

Palm Beach County sheriff's deputies went to the 400 block of North Coconut Road in Pahokee at 12:45 a.m. Saturday in response to a report of a shooting. On arrival, they found two men who had been shot.

Both were taken to a local hospital, where one of the men died on arrival. The other man is expected to survive, deputies said.

Pahokee native: Pahokee native recounts Queen Elizabeth II's visit at Miami school

Campus shooting: Virginia football player, Miami native D'Sean Perry killed along with two others in campus shooting

No suspect or motive was known Saturday morning. Sheriff's deputies urge anyone with information about this incident to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Man shot dead in Pahokee double shooting; second man survives