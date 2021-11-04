Man killed in Park Hill shooting Monday morning identified. The latest on Louisville's homicides

Louisville suffered record-setting levels of violence in 2020, and as shootings and homicides continue to impact the city in 2021, The Courier Journal is tracking each fatal incident to better understand violence in the city and memorialize the victims.

Recent homicides in Louisville

Ousmane Ndaw

LMPD were on scene investigating a fatal shooting in the early hours of Nov. 1 that occurred in an alley way in the Park Hill neighborhood.

Officers responded to the the shooting around 4:30 a.m. near 22nd and Dumesnil streets, police said. The victim, later identified as 33-year-old Ousmane Ndaw, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made.

Two killed in Halloween morning shooting

LMPD is investigating what appears to be a shootout that left two men dead and two more injured in the early hours of Halloween, the department said.

Officers located two men believed to be in their 20s with gunshot wounds after responding to the 6200 block of Shepherdsville Road about 4:30 a.m. Sunday. Both were taken to the hospital and had died by Sunday afternoon, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.

Police believe two other men were injured in connection with the same shooting.

LMPD's homicide unit is investigating.

Mitchell Cochran

Mitchell Cochran died Oct. 27 after he was found shot about 9:30 p.m. in the 600 block of South 22nd Street, according to LMPD.

Cochran was 38 years old, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said.

He died at University of Louisville Hospital, and while police said the shooting happened in the 2100 block of West Broadway, the coroner's office listed the location as 22nd and Magazine streets.

Shortly after the initial shooting was reported, First Division officers responded again to the 2100 block West Broadway and found a male who had been shot, Mitchell said. He was taken to the hospital in "critical but stable condition," according to Mitchell.

Police determined both shootings are related. No suspects have been arrested.

Demone Lee Cook Jr.

Demone Lee Cook Jr., 19, died and a woman was taken to a hospital after a reported shooting in the Portland neighborhood the evening of Oct. 27, Louisville Metro Police said.

Officers responded about 6:20 p.m. to the 400 block of Northwestern Parkway, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said, and found the pair, both of whom had been shot. The man died at the scene, according to Mitchell, and the woman was taken to a hospital "in serious condition."

"The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating and following leads," he said.

LMPD arrested Jeffrey Acres, 20, several hours after the shooting and charged him with murder, assault, fleeing or evading police, possessing a handgun as a convicted felon, trafficking in marijuana and receiving a stolen firearm, according to court records.

Acres allegedly fled the scene of the shooting in a vehicle before running into an apartment on Greenwood Avenue, according to an arrest citation, which said the woman who survived the shooting identified Acres as the shooter.

Acres, of Louisville, did not have an attorney immediately listed in online court records ahead of an Oct. 29 arraignment hearing.

Shantez Hayes

A shooting on or near the off-ramp to E. St. Catherine Street from Interstate 65 South on Oct. 26 shut down the ramp, officials said.

Louisville Metro Police officers responded about 7:45 p.m. to a reported shooting near the intersection of S. Brook Street and E. St. Catherine, department spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said, and found Shantez Hayes, 30, shot in a vehicle. He died at the scene, according to Ruoff.

A MetroSafe dispatcher said early reports indicated the shooting may have taken place on the off-ramp but that Hayes was found near the intersection of S. Brook and E. St. Catherine streets. LMPD said in a separate social media post Tuesday night the "ramp is closed for an investigation for an undetermined length of time."

LMPD's homicide unit is investigating, Ruoff said, and no arrests had been made in connection with the case as of Tuesday night.

Isaiah Quinones

Isaiah Quinones, 26, died after a reported shooting in the Portland neighborhood Oct. 26, Louisville Metro Police said.

Officers responded about 4 p.m. to a reported shooting in the 200 block of North 17th Street, according to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff. There, they found Quinones in a vehicle with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, according to Ruoff, but died there.

No arrests have been made, Ruoff said, and LMPD's homicide unit is investigating.

One killed in shooting; officer injured in aftermath

A man died and a woman and a police officer were injured in connection with an Oct. 23 shooting in the 2400 block of Lindbergh Drive, according to LMPD.

Officers first responded about 11:30 p.m. to reports of a shooting, LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said, and found the man and woman, both believed to be in their 30s, with gunshot wounds. The pair was taken to a hospital, and the man died from his injuries.

Meanwhile, Mitchell added, LMPD officers spotted a vehicle matching the description of a "suspect vehicle" in the 1100 block of Royal Gardens Court. "As officers attempted to approach the vehicle, it fled, striking one of the officers," he said. "A second officer fired at the vehicle."

The officer who was hit was taken to a hospital "with non-life-threatening injuries," and the car was later found "unoccupied."

Deajah Hammond, of Louisville, was arrested in connection with the case Oct. 24, LMPD said, and charged with complicity to murder.

She had a daughter with the man who was killed in the shooting, and the injured woman identified her as one of four people in a car that pulled up "just before the shooting," according to Hammond's arrest citation. Hammond and her boyfriend had "threatened the victim's life prior to the shooting," the arrest citation states.

The boyfriend, identified in court records as Keyius Malone, was arrested Monday and charged with murder in connection with the case. The injured woman identified Malone, of Louisville, as the person who shot the man who died, according to court records. Malone was set to be arraigned Tuesday and did not have an attorney listed as of Monday evening.

Dontae Dewayne Masden

Dontae Dewayne Masden, 30, died Oct. 23 after First Division officers found him shot in the 3100 block of Elliott Avenue in Russell, according to LMPD.

Officers responded about 5:30 a.m. to the reported shooting, and Masden died at University of Louisville Hospital. No suspects have been identified.

Jaquarius "Cory" Bettison

Jaquarius "Cory" Bettison died Oct. 20 at University of Louisville Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment since he was shot Oct. 2 by 11th and Hill streets in Park Hill, according to police and family.

Bettison was 21 years old and from Grand Rapids, Michigan, according to local activist Christopher 2X, who spoke with Bettison's family.

Jaquarius "Cory" Bettison

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said had responded Oct. 2 to a shooting in the 1600 block of Moore Court and found a man who had been shot.

He was taken to University of Louisville Hospital with injuries initially believed to be not life-threatening, Mitchell said.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office notified LMPD that Bettison died Oct. 20, nearly three weeks after he was shot, Mitchell said.

No suspects have been identified.

Edward Green

Edward Green, 33, was found shot in Pleasure Ridge Park Oct. 19 at about 3:27 a.m., according to LMPD.

LMPD and emergency medical services were called to the 6300 block of Krause Avenue, where Green died at the scene from his injuries, according to LMPD spokesperson Dwight Mitchell.

Mitchell said the case will be passed to the Commonwealth Attorney's Office to recommend any necessary charges.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating.

Darien Brown

Darien Brown, 33, was found shot about 10:45 p.m. Oct. 15 in Newburg, according to LMPD.

Sixth Division officers found Brown in the 1200 block of Forest Drive, off Preston Highway, after responding to a report of a shooting. He died soon after at University of Louisville Hospital.

The Friday homicide is the second killing of the week in the area, following the Oct. 13 shooting of Daquan Hamilton in the 6100 block of Guardian Court.

Daquan Hamilton

Daquan Hamilton, 25, died Oct. 13 after he was found shot to death about 11:30 p.m. in the 6100 block of Guardian Court in Newburg, according to LMPD.

Sixth Division officers found Hamilton after responding to the address near Preston Highway, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two other people were also shot on Guardian Court, according to LMPD.

One of them fled to another location on Guardian Court and appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries, while the second person was later found in the 3200 block of Garland Avenue before getting taken by ambulance to University of Louisville Hospital.

That second person's condition was not immediately known, according to LMPD.

No suspects have been identified.

Craig Tolbert

Craig Tolbert died Oct. 7 at University of Louisville Hospital after the Shively Police Department said he was shot in the head at an apartment complex on Ramser Court near Dixie Highway.

He was 36 years old, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said.

Michael R. Young, 28, was charged with murder in connection with the shooting that took place around 5:45 p.m., and he was detained in a backyard on Ralph Avenue after fleeing the scene, according to an arrest citation.

Witnesses and family members of Young said he was "acting very paranoid and threatening to shoot himself" affter he had been discharged earlier from a hospital on a date not included in the arrest citation.

Tolbert was walking towards the front door of the residence on Ramser Court and trying to talk Young "out of hurting himself" when Young shot the man, according to the arrest citation.

Young dropped the handgun on the deck outside the front door after the shooting, and he later admitted to police to being at the scene and armed with a handgun, the citation says.

"He admitted to snorting multiple pills within a 48-hour period," Young's arrest citation says. "He admitted to shooting towards the front door inthe direction of 'OG.' He was referring to the victim. He stated he was sorry."

Young was scheduled to be arraigned Oct. 8 and was being initially held in Louisville Metro Corrections on a $1 million bond, according to online court records.

Robert Buford Jr.

Robert Buford Jr., 62, died Oct. 7 after a shooting in the 1800 block of Bank Street in the Portland neighborhood, according to LMPD.

First Division officers responded to the shooting just before 9 a.m. and found Buford dead from a gunshot wound, police said.

"It appears all parties are accounted for," LMPD said.

Steven Vanover Jr.

Steven Vanover Jr. died Oct. 5 after LMPD officers found him shot to death just after 10:30 p.m. in the 3800 block of Blevins Gap Road, which is near Jefferson Memorial Forest.

He was 46 years old, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

Third Division officers had responded to the reported shooting near the forest in the southern part of the county, and the man was pronounced dead at the scene, per LMPD.

Homicide detectives are investigating, and no arrests have been made.

Nolan James Hovell

Audubon Park and Louisville Metro police arrested Shaali Singogo on Oct. 5, charging him with murder and criminal mischief in the first degree in connection with a late September hit-and-run.

Police responded to Preston Highway just after 10 p.m. on Sept. 29, where a man later identified as 25-year-old Nolan James Hovell was found in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle. Hovell was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators obtained a recording of Singogo admitting to being in an accident on Sept. 29 in which he drove through a fence into a cemetery and then fled the scene, according to his arrest citation.

Video evidence indicates he was driving a 2016 Honda Pilot above the speed limit, and several people interviewed claimed he had multiple alcoholic drinks that night, the citation continued.

"LMPD Traffic was the initial investigating unit, but when evidence indicating there was the possibility that this was an intentional act, LMPD Homicide assumed control of the investigation," the citation states.

Man pronounced dead in Russell neighborhood

A man in his thirties was pronounced dead after LMPD officers responded early Oct. 3 to a shooting reported in the 1200 block of Place Noir in the Russell neighborhood.

The Homicide Unit is handling the investigation and "has identified all involved parties," according to spokeswoman Alicia Smiley. The investigation is ongoing and Smiley said, when complete, it would be presented to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office for review.

Officers responded to two other shootings overnight, both of which were nonfatal. Smiley said it doesn't appear the incidents are related.

Poncho Young

Poncho Young died Oct. 2 after he was found inside a hotel room on Preston Highway in Okolona, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office and LMPD said.

Young, 40, died from a gunshot wound, according to deputy coroner Charles Edelen.

Seventh Division officers responded shortly before 9 a.m. and found the man inside a room at the InTown Suites in the 7000 block of Preston Highway. He had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene, LMPD said.

No arrests have been made.

Death investigation underway in Jacobs neighborhood

Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found dead in the Jacobs neighborhood Sept. 28, a department spokesperson said.

Officers found the body in the 3600 block of Parthenia Avenue, according to spokeswoman Beth Ruoff.

"Investigators are trying to determine the cause of death," she added.

Douglas Brooks

'Foul play' is suspected in the case of a body found the morning of Sept. 27, Louisville Metro Police said.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Woodbourne Avenue about 10:45 a.m., LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said, and found a dead adult male.

"The preliminary investigation revealed foul play is suspected," Ruoff said.

LMPD's homicide unit is investigating.

The Jefferson County Coroner's Office later identified the man as Douglas Brooks, 39, and said his cause of death is pending.

Fatal shooting on Lentz Avenue

Louisville Metro Police officials are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred the night of Sept. 26 in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood.

LMPD officers responded to a report of a shooting at about 9:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Lentz Avenue, according to department spokesman Dwight Mitchell. Those officers found a male victim at the scene who had been shot and later died at University of Louisville Hospital. No suspects have yet been identified, Mitchell said, and the LMPD homicide unit is investigating.

Ra'Shaun De'Andre Griffin

Ra'Shaun De'Andre Griffin, 29, died Sept. 26 after a shooting late the day prior, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said.

Griffin died from a gunshot wound at a hospital after an incident about 10:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of Duncan Street, according to the coroner's report.

Jerry Cardin

Jerry Cardin was found dead Sept. 23 when West Buechel Police Department officers responded about 10 a.m. to a welfare check at a residence in the 3700 block of Roosevelt Avenue.

Cardin, who lived in Louisville and previously in Charlestown, Indiana, was 64 years old and had been a musician for most of his life, an obituary said.

Officers found the man inside in a crawl space under the floor, and he was dead from a gunshot wound, according to an arrest citation.

Sara McQuilling, 40, was arrested the following day and admitted to shooting the man with a revolver and putting his body in the crawl space area, her arrest citation says.

She also told police she left the residence and then returned to take the man's truck, the citation says.

Officers found the truck and a revolver inside a black purse that also contained McQuilling's health insurance cards, according to the citation.

McQuilling was charged with murder, abuse of a corpse and automobile theft, and she did not have an attorney immediately listed in online court records.

In June, Louisville Metro Police said McQuilling had been reported as missing by family and friends. She was found safely later that month.

Marion Caldwell III

Marion Caldwell III died Sept. 24 after he was found shot about 9 p.m. on Dixie Highway near Wilson Avenue in the Park Hill neighborhood, according to LMPD.

He was 34 years old, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office said.

Caldwell was taken to University of Louisville Hospital, where he died, and no suspects have been identified.

Kavonia McLain

Kavonia McLain died Sept. 24 after officers found her and a man shot in a parking lot on Hillpark Drive by Blue Lick Road, according to LMPD.

She was 18 years old, according to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

Seventh Division officers had responded about 12:45 a.m. to the 10000 block of Hillpark Drive on the reported shooting. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the man was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment for his injuries.

An LMPD spokeswoman said the man's condition was not immediately known but that he was "conscious and alert" on the way to the hospital.

Police have not made any arrests, with homicide detectives investigating the shooting.

Terry Smith Jr.

Terry Smith Jr. died Sept. 24 after he was shot while driving on Interstate 264 East near Manslick Road and the Taylor Boulevard exit.

He was 26 years old.

LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said Smith was shot in the eastbound lanes of the Watterson Expressway near the Taylor Boulevard exit after two vehicles exchanged gunfire and he crashed his vehicle into a wall after he was shot.

Smith was pronounced dead at the scene, Mitchell said, and police have not identified any suspects.

Fourth Division officers responded to the reported shooting at 5:41 a.m., Mitchell added.

Tyree Smith

Tyree Smith was fatally shot in a drive-by shooting at a bus stop at Dr. W.J Hodge and West Chestnut streets in Louisville's Russell neighborhood Sept. 22, police said.

Smith, 16, was pronounced dead at University of Louisville Hospital. A second boy, 13, was shot and sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening-injuries.

A third teenager, a 14-year-old girl, was grazed on the ankle and declined medical treatment.

Arrests in previous cases

Woman charged in fatal Standard Avenue shooting

Kamecka Russell was arrested Sept. 21 and charged with murder, wanton endangerment and possessing a handgun as a convicted felon in connection with the Aug. 23 fatal shooting of Jama Ismail in the Park Hill neighborhood.

Russell, 43, allegedly shot Ismail, 26, in the head in the 2200 block of Standard Avenue, according to an arrest citation.

A witness was also next to Ismail when he was shot, and the incident was captured on surveillance footage at the residence, the arrest citation said.

Russell was "known to police," and she was identified as the suspected shooter from surveillance video and previous booking photos, according to the citation.

She did not have an attorney immediately listed in online court records.

Onie Gatewood's death

Onie Gatewood, 42, died Sept. 8 after First Division officers found him just before 1 a.m. suffering from an apparent gunshot wound in the 2700 block of Slevin Street.

Gatewood was pronounced dead at the scene, according to LMPD.

On Sept. 15, police arrested Raymond J. Jordon, 42, and charged him with murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with Gatewood's death.

Jordon admitted to detectives that he shot and killed Gatewood and then took the gun to a different location in order to try to hide it, according to an arrest

Jordon was held in Louisville Metro Corrections on a $150,000 bond ahead of a court appearance, and online records indicate he was appointed a public defender.

Death of Mario Marks

A teenager died at a hospital after a reported shooting near the Newburg and Okolona neighborhoods Sept. 1, Louisville Metro Police said.

He was identified as Mario Marks, 18, by the Jefferson County Coroner's Office.

Officers responded to a reported shooting near the intersection of Jefferson Boulevard and Poplar Level Road about 4:30 p.m., LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell said, and found Marks, who had been shot.

LMPD's Homicide Unit is investigating.

About 45 minutes after the shooting, police arrested Derrick D. Stover, 21, of Louisville, and charged him with murder, tampering with physical evidence and wanton endangerment in connection with the fatal shooting.

A witness told officers that Stover was in the back seat of a vehicle and fired shots at the teen, who was driving a vehicle and then rear ended another vehicle after he was shot, according to an arrest citation.

Detectives viewed surveillance videos showing Stover flee from the scene on Oakdale Lane in the direction of Corinth Way, according to the citation. LMPD's air unit saw Stover get into a vehicle on Corinth Way and learned it was an Uber, with the Uber driver later confirming to police he picked up Stover in the 6000 block of Corinth Way.

After he was stopped by police, Stover gave his address on Corinth Way, and detectives made contact with the homeowner, Stover's grandmother, who told detectives her grandson had ran into the back of her home and told her he was "in a shootout," the arrest citation said.

Stover also changed shirts, with the shirt he was seen wearing during the alleged shooting found in a trash can at his grandma's home, according to the citation.

Stover also told his grandmother he tossed the gun before coming to her home, according to the arrest citation.

Stover did not have an attorney immediately listed in online court records following his arrest, with an arraignment hearing scheduled for Sept. 2.

La Grange Road shooting

Louisville Metro Police arrested Dakaisha West, 32, on Sept. 3 and charged her with murder facilitation and first-degree robbery facilitation in connection with the Aug. 14 fatal shooting of Kyle Michael Elzy in the 9900 block of La Grange Road in Lyndon.

Elzy, 27, was found shot to death about 7:15 a.m. that morning, and an arrest citation says detectives identified West's boyfriend as the suspect in the shooting.

Surveillance video showed the suspect shooting Elzy and taking his "property," according to the citation.

West's arrest citation does not identify her boyfriend, and LMPD has not yet announced the arrest of the man in connection with Elzy's death, though the department has publicly released the surveillance footage and photo of the suspect.

However, police later said Kevin Thompson Jr. was wanted in connection with the La Grange Road shooting and possibly in Autauga County, Alabama, after fleeing Louisville in a stolen vehicle.

Thompson turned himself in about a week later and was charged with murder and robbery in connection with Elzy's death.

West admitted to police that she drove her boyfriend to the scene and then away from the scene after the shooting and robbery, according to her arrest citation.

She also admitted to selling the clothing worn by the suspect at the time of the shooting, according to her citation.

West did not have an attorney immediately listed in online court records ahead of her arraignment hearing.

Elzy was born in Jeffersonville, Indiana, and worked at Amazon in a fulfillment center in addition to also serving as a Learning Ambassador for the company, according to his obituary, which notes he is survived by his mother, father, brother, sister, grandparents and numerous relatives.

Michelle Moore's death

LMPD announced Sept. 14 that an arrest has been made in connection with the July 22 death of Michelle Moore, a 16-year-old girl who was shot in the 200 block of Cecil Avenue just hours after her 16-year-old friend, Nylah Linear, was fatally shot in the same block.

LMPD said a 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection with Moore's death.

Trumpet Way shooting

LMPD announced Sept. 10 that a 14-year-old boy was taken into custody and charged with the murder of another 14-year-old boy, Darrin Thiele III, on April 14.

Thiele was found shot about 3:45 p.m. that afternoon in the 4500 block of Trumpet Way in the St. Dennis neighborhood, and he later died at University of Louisville Hospital.

Darrin loved to make his friends and family laugh, whether it was covering himself in marker as a toddler or trying to do backflips that always ended with him falling on the floor, according to his aunt, Lacy Hatfield.

“He had a beautiful smile and a beautiful soul,” Hatfield told The Courier Journal earlier this year.

Man and juvenile charged with 2020 murder at downtown bus stop

Devon Robinson, 19, died after he was shot multiple times July 2, 2020, following an assault by South Fifth Street and West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.

Over a year later, LMPD arrested Kelvonnie L. Harris, 20, of Madisonville, on July 14, 2021, and charged him with murder in connection with Robinson's death, according to a citation.

Harris and other unnamed co-defendants were in a stolen vehicle just after 11:30 a.m. on July 2, 2021, when they saw Robinson standing at the bus stop at Fifth Street and Muhammad Ali Boulevard, according to the citation.

An LMPD spokesperson later said a juvenile suspect was also arrested July 14 following a SWAT situation at a Park Hill housing complex and charged with murder in connection with the 2020 shooting.

The group exited the vehicle and "began a brutal assault" of Robinson, who tried to flee but was ultimately struck multiple times by gunfire, the arrest citation says.

Harris fled the scene in the stolen vehicle, which was recovered two days later, according to LMPD.

Harris was identified as the suspect through surveillance footage and interviews, the citation says. He was charged with one count of murder and appointed a public defender, with a judge setting his bond at $1 million.

Court records show Harris is also the defendant in a pending complicity to murder case stemming from a fatal shooting last November that left 50-year-old Robert Seibert dead by Sixth Street and River Road.

