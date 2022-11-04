Man killed in Parkway Village hit-and-run, police say

A man was killed in a hit-and-run late Thursday night.

On Nov. 3 at approximately 11:25 PM, Memphis Police responded to a pedestrian crash on American Way, near Cherry Road.

When officers arrived, they were told that a driver struck a pedestrian and fled without rendering help.

The suspect vehicle was a 2017-2018 black pickup truck, and last seen heading eastbound on American Way, police said.

No arrests have been made at this time, as this is still an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-2274.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:



