Man killed in Parkway Village shooting, police say
A man was shot and killed in Parkway Village early Saturday morning.
At approximately 4:00 AM, MPD responded to a shooting on Chuck Avenue.
At 3:57 AM, officers responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Chuck Avenue. A male victim was located and pronounced deceased on scene. There is no suspect information at this time. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. pic.twitter.com/NyEVzdqjT8
— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 29, 2022
When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police also said that there is no suspect information at this time.
Call 901-528-2274 with tips.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories: