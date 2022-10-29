Man killed in Parkway Village shooting, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

A man was shot and killed in Parkway Village early Saturday morning.

At approximately 4:00 AM, MPD responded to a shooting on Chuck Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police also said that there is no suspect information at this time.

Call 901-528-2274 with tips.

