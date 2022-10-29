Man killed in Parkway Village shooting, police say

A man was shot and killed in Parkway Village early Saturday morning.

At approximately 4:00 AM, MPD responded to a shooting on Chuck Avenue.

At 3:57 AM, officers responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Chuck Avenue. A male victim was located and pronounced deceased on scene. There is no suspect information at this time. Call 901-528-CASH with tips. pic.twitter.com/NyEVzdqjT8 — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) October 29, 2022

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police also said that there is no suspect information at this time.

Call 901-528-2274 with tips.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: