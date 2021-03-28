Man killed by Pasco deputies in domestic hostage situation identified by sheriff
A man who was shot by Pasco County sheriff’s deputies after refusing to drop a knife was identified Sunday as Russell Lindemeyer, according to the sheriff’s office.
The incident, which investigators classified as one of domestic violence, occurred at about 1:20 p.m. Saturday when deputies were called to a home in Hudson near Hicks Road and Akers Lane. When they entered the house, they saw Lindemeyer, 49, holding a knife to a woman who had been stabbed more than 15 times, deputies said.
When Lindemeyer ignored orders to drop the knife and instead motioned with it back toward the woman, deputies fired, according to the sheriff’s office.
The woman, who deputies said was “critically” injured, was taken to the hospital on Saturday. Her condition was not available Sunday. She told deputies Lindemeyer had been holding her hostage all day.
The woman and Lindemeyer had a close personal relationship, according to the sheriff’s office.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.
Earlier in March, Pasco deputies shot and killed another man in Hudson who fired at them after rambling and threatening others at a gas station, according to the sheriff’s office.
Lindemeyer was arrested in 2014 on a domestic battery charge, court records show. Prosecutors declined to prosecute.