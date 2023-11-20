Man killed in Peoria shooting, police say
Peoria police say an adult male was killed inside a home on the 100 block of South McReynolds Court on Saturday morning.
Police responded to a local hospital around 10:14 a.m. Saturday to a report of a victim being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was pronounced dead shortly after.
An investigation by police concluded the shooting happened inside a home in the 100 block of South McReynolds Court.
This is Peoria's 24th homicide of the year and 18th gun-related homicide, according to police data.
This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Man killed on McReynolds Court in Peoria is Peoria's 24th homicide