Man killed in Peoria shooting, police say

Peoria police say an adult male was killed inside a home on the 100 block of South McReynolds Court on Saturday morning.

Police responded to a local hospital around 10:14 a.m. Saturday to a report of a victim being treated for multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead shortly after.

An investigation by police concluded the shooting happened inside a home in the 100 block of South McReynolds Court.

This is Peoria's 24th homicide of the year and 18th gun-related homicide, according to police data.

More: Peoria County Coroner identifies victims of fatal crash on Route 150 in Kickapoo Township

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: Man killed on McReynolds Court in Peoria is Peoria's 24th homicide