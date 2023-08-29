Man killed in Philadelphia road-rage shooting between driver, bikers

A man was killed over the weekend in a road-rage shooting between a driver and a group of bikers in Philadelphia.

The violence happened around 9 p.m. Saturday night near the Liberty Bell and Independence Hall, where the Declaration of Independence was signed, after a group of dirt bike riders reportedly blocked a Cadillac driver. The bikers and the driver traded fire, but it’s unclear who shot first, police said.

The 36-year-old driver, who has not been identified, took himself to the hospital and was treated for a gunshot wound. An investigation is ongoing, but no charges have been filed.

Angel Luis, 29, was shot twice in the torso and pronounced dead around 9:30 p.m. after being taken to a nearby hospital.

Before police arrived, National Parks Service Rangers who patrol the historic landmarks detained a 24-year-old man who allegedly shot at the Cadillac as the vehicle fled the scene.

“Last night, a road-rage incident near Independence Mall left one young adult dead and another injured,” Mayor Jim Kenney posted on social media. “Unfortunately, our country’s gun problem means disputes can turn deadly, needlessly cutting young lives short.”

Road-rage shootings have increased each year since 2018, according to advocacy group Everytown for Gun Safety. A person was injured or killed in a road rage shooting every 16 hours in 2022.

There were at least 141 road rage shooting deaths in 2022, the group says, citing data from the Gun Violence Archive database.

Multiple studies found that motorists are more likely to drive aggressively or exhibit road rage if there’s a gun in the car.