Man killed in Phoenix was shot after fight with ex-girlfriend's new partner, records show

Following a deadly September shooting in midtown Phoenix, lawyers of the man accused of pulling the trigger say the incident happened after a dispute over the man's girlfriend.

Police arrested Ernesto Luna, 41, following a short manhunt after Hamzah Sirajaldin, 32, was found shot multiple times near North Central Avenue and East Indian School Road at about 3:20 a.m. on Sept. 24.

Luna fled the scene but was arrested on Friday, according to Phoenix police.

According to court documents and Luna’s attorneys, the dispute between Luna and Sirajaldin developed on the night of Sept. 23. It stemmed from Sirajaldin being upset over a recent breakup with his ex-girlfriend, who was Luna's romantic partner.

On the day before the shooting, Luna and his girlfriend were at a bar when Sirajaldin showed up and began verbally fighting with Luna.

Sirajaldin was kicked out of the bar by a bouncer who told him not to come back, but he waited for Luna and his ex-girlfriend outside of the bar, according to Luna’s attorneys.

Before heading home, Luna, his girlfriend and several others went to another bar, and let the bouncer know they were being followed by Sirajaldin.

After Luna and his girlfriend arrived at her house, they waited outside. Sirajaldin texted Luna, telling him he was on his way. He later arrived and parked his car across the street, approaching the couple wearing no shirt and only basketball shorts, according to Luna’s attorneys.

Luna produced a handgun and shot Sirajaldin, who was unarmed, multiple times, according to court documents.

Court documents state that Luna then went inside the home and told his mother that he had just shot a man, leaving the gun inside the house.

Police say that a preliminary examination of the weapon matched the bullet casings found near the murder scene.

Security cameras at the house showed Luna leaving in a family member's car shortly after the shooting.

Phoenix police launched a brief manhunt for Luna by asking for the public's help and arrested him on Friday near Loop 202 and Van Buren Street inside a parked vehicle where he was lying down.

During his initial court appearance, prosecutors highlighted that this was a strong case of second-degree murder, citing that no weapon was found on the victim and that Luna confessed he shot someone.

Luna’s attorneys cited that Luna had attempted to avoid altercation numerous times before the shooting, and attempted to convince the judge that Luna had intended to self-surrender just before he was caught by police.

Luna's attorneys' request for a $100,000 bond was denied and was set at $1,000,000.

Luna’s next court appearance was scheduled for Oct. 5.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Phoenix man killed after dispute over ex-girlfriend's new partner