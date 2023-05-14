Man killed when his pistol fires during struggle with police, California cops say

A man struggling with Los Angeles police over a pistol died when it fired, hitting him in the neck, California authorities reported.

Officers pulled him over at 11 p.m. Friday, May 12, when he emerged carrying a black 9mm handgun, a Los Angeles Police Department news release said.

An officer tried to restrain the man, who lunged forward, police said.

During the brief struggle, the pistol fired, hitting the driver in the neck, the release said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The loaded pistol and a spent 9mm casing were found at the scene. Police are not releasing the man’s name pending notification of his family. No officers were hurt, the release said.

Police ask anyone with information to call 1-877-527-3247.

