Man killed in Plant City had ‘upper body trauma,’ police say

Plant City police are investigating the death of a man who was found with “upper body trauma” on Friday night.

Police said they were called to the 1200 block of Mendosa Road just after 9:30 p.m. Friday to a report of a shooting. Police found an injured 44-year-old man, who died from his wounds.

Police said in a news release that they have found a “person of interest” and that there is “no active threat to any residents in the area currently.”

No other details were immediately released.