Man killed after police chase

Jan. 29—KALKASKA — A 35-year-old Kalkaska man was killed in a deer blind after a chase by a Michigan State Police and an alleged domestic assault, according to MSP officials.

In a statement released Monday, MSP officials did not identify the man but said he was killed after "a confrontation occurred and troopers fired at the suspect inside the tree stand," the release said.

On Saturday, deputies from the Kalkaska County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic violence call at a home on Ingersoll Road in Fife Lake. The suspect left the scene before deputies arrived, according to a release from state police.

On Sunday, a neighbor saw the man on trail camera footage about a mile away, the release said. The property owner asked another neighbor to check his trailer, and when he did, the neighbor was allegedly confronted by the suspect, who fired a gun into the air.

MSP's Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll said at that point, the neighbor called the police.

A Michigan Department of Natural Resources conservation officer and a sheriff's office deputy got to the trailer and said they saw the man running into the woods. As they followed him, Carroll said they heard more gunshots and took cover.

MSP's K9 Team and a trooper from their Emergency Support Team tracked the man to a deer blind in a tree where a confrontation occurred, Carroll said in a release.

More troopers from multiple teams showed up, including drone pilots who confirmed that the man was dead inside the tree stand. A loaded gun was found with his body, according to the statement.

MSP's Forensic Science Laboratory from Grayling and the MSP Sixth District Investigative Response Team from Grand Rapids responded to conduct an investigation, and an autopsy is scheduled for Monday afternoon, Carroll said.