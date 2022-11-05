Man killed by police after chase had history of violence in Johnstown region

Nov. 5—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Thursday's high-speed chase that ended with the death of Krysten Pretlor wasn't the first time police pursued the New Jersey native.

Pretlor was the subject of a nationwide manhunt in 2016 after he was caught on surveillance camera attacking a man outside a Family Dollar store in Dale Borough.

Police charged Pretlor with shooting the man and then fleeing the area. He was captured six months after the Dale incident while hiding inside a New Jersey boarding house, U.S. Marshals said at the time.

Pretlor was already a convicted felon at the time of the Family Dollar shooting, having served time for terroristic threats in Blair County. Court records indicated that case involved an assault on a woman.

At one point, he was also listed as a fugitive from justice after giving law enforcement false identification in his home state of New Jersey two years earlier.

Pretlor, 35, was among a handful of elusive crime suspects profiled in The Tribune- Democrat's "Ghosts of Johnstown" series. He was extradited to Cambria County in May 2017 to face trial for the shooting.

Pretlor faced charges of aggravated assault, illegally possessing a firearm, reckless endangerment and simple assault. That trial never occurred.

Past incidents

Pretlor ended up being sentenced on the latter misdemeanor count — to nine months in jail — because the man he shot, Mbazulwane "Buzz" Gxuluwe, refused to cooperate as a witness in the case, prosecutors said at the time.

Gxuluwe, then 25, pleaded guilty in Somerset County a week before the sentencing to ramming a state police cruiser after attempting to flee a Conemaugh Township drug bust.

Gxuluwe was awaiting trial on illegal handgun sales in 2015 and pleaded to drug charges for heroin delivery.

As Pretlor stood in court in 2017 to receiving his own sentencing, he told a Cambria County judge his arrest was a "wake-up call for me."

"I'm not going to go around looking for trouble," he said.

By 2021, he was accused of beating and bruising a Windber woman at her Railroad Street residence and then putting three people at risk. Police said he "drove toward" those people as he fled the scene.

Pretlor told several people at the scene, including the woman's relatives, he "knows people that will take care of them" if they called the police about the incident.

But the most serious charges, including aggravated assault, had to be dropped after multiple witnesses to the incident refused to testify, Somerset County Acting District Attorney Molly Metzgar said in an interview Friday.

At least, they said they would not appear in the same courtroom as Pretlor, she said.

Online court records show Pretlor was still on probation for the crime Thursday in the lead-up to his final altercation with police.

Investigators said a "stop and hold" was issued after he was accused of assaulting a domestic partner in her Richland Township residence.

A chase through Johnstown and into Indiana and Westmoreland counties ended Thursday afternoon when police said they executed a "Precision Immobilization Technique maneuver" — a tactical effort to stop a vehicle by striking it with a police cruiser.

Investigators said Pretlor was shot after failing to comply with orders after his vehicle came to a stop.

Authorities indicated Pretlor was armed and said they were searching for video evidence captured along the chase to track any gunfire during the incident, but have not said what caused police to shoot or whether Pretlor fired his weapon.

An investigation into the incident was underway Friday by the Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office and Westmoreland County Coroner Timothy Carson.